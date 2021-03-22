BP

Energy, mining stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, dragged by energy and mining stocks as oil and metals prices slipped over fears of slowing demand, while AstraZeneca rose after its COVID-19 vaccine was found effective in a U.S. trial.

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE slipped 0.7%, with oil heavyweights BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L being the biggest drags on the index. O/R

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto RIO.L, Anglo American AAL.L, and BHP BHPB.L were also among the biggest laggards, falling between 0.4% and 1.3%. MET/L

Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, social care minister Helen Whately warned, pointing out that there were rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC fell 0.4%, dragged down by industrials stocks.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L rose 3.5%, after posting a 44% jump in full-year profit driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself projects during the pandemic.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L gained 0.9%, after its COVID-19 vaccine was found 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation.

