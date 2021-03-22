Energy, mining stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

March 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, dragged by energy and mining stocks as oil and metals prices slipped over fears of slowing demand, while AstraZeneca rose after its COVID-19 vaccine was found effective in a U.S. trial.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE slipped 0.7%, with oil heavyweights BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L being the biggest drags on the index. O/R

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto RIO.L, Anglo American AAL.L, and BHP BHPB.L were also among the biggest laggards, falling between 0.4% and 1.3%. MET/L

Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, social care minister Helen Whately warned, pointing out that there were rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC fell 0.4%, dragged down by industrials stocks.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L rose 3.5%, after posting a 44% jump in full-year profit driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself projects during the pandemic.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L gained 0.9%, after its COVID-19 vaccine was found 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation.

