Energy, miners lift Australian shares; Fed, inflation in focus

By Himanshi Akhand

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, supported by mining and energy stocks, even as investors remained cautious ahead of local inflation data and a likely sharp U.S. interest rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 6,807.30.

"The market is just treading water right now," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Investor focus is on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Australia's inflation data due on Wednesday.

Futures trade points to a 75 basis point (bp) Fed hike, with about 10% risk of a 100 bp hike, while traders expect a 50 bp hike in Australia next week with about a 20% chance of a 75 bp hike. FEDWATCH0#RBAWATCH

Smoling said it will be interesting to see the impact of a higher-than-expected rate hike on Australian banks. "More rate hikes passed on by Australian banks will have a very big impact across the property sector, the retail sector and anything associated with that."

Domestic miners .AXMM rose 1.8% on the back of higher iron ore prices. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. IRONORE/

Crude prices rose for a second day and lifted Australian energy stocks .AXEJ by 2.8% amid increasing concerns over tightening European supply after Russia cut gas supply through a major pipeline. O/R

Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX rose 2.8% and Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX firmed 6.4%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.9%, as bullion prices flitted in tight range after investors refrained from taking big bets on the yellow metal ahead of Fed's rate decision. Shares of heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dropped 3.1%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ slumped nearly 1% to extend losses to a third session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.3% to end the session at 11,166.56.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.