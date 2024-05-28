Energy Metals Ltd Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Energy Metals Ltd (AU:EME) has released an update.

At Energy Metals Limited’s Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were passed by a significant majority, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report for 2023, and the re-election of directors Mr Lindsay Dudfield, Mr Zhe Xu, Mr Deqiang Tian, and Mr Shubiao Tao. Shareholders showed strong support for the management and strategic direction of the company, with nearly unanimous votes in favor of all items on the agenda.

