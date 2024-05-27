Energy Metals Ltd Advises Caution on Future Projections

Energy Metals Ltd (AU:EME) has released an update.

Energy Metals Ltd has provided a professional opinion in their latest presentation, cautioning recipients not to rely heavily on the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainties and risks. The company does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and disclaims liability for any losses arising from its use. The data relating to exploration results has been compiled by Dr. Wayne Taylor, who is qualified as a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code.

