Energy, Materials Shares Lifting Canadian Market; TSX Hits Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and sluggish global markets, the Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory around noon on Monday thanks to gains in energy and materials shares.

Oil stocks are moving up, tracking higher crude oil prices. Materials shares are gaining on higher gold and silver prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new of 22,019.90 this morning, is up 175.34 points or 0.8% at 21,993.81 a few minutes past noon.

The Energy Capped Index is climbing up nearly 3.5%. Advantage Oil & Gas is gaining 7.2%. Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are up 5 to 6%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Peyto Exploration and Development (PEY.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) are among the other prominent gainers in the section.

The Materials Capped Index is up 2.5%. Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is soaring nearly 10%. MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) are up 3 to 6%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) is gaining 2.3%. Barrick Gold Corp and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have reached agreement on a framework that provides for the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project in the country's Balochistan province, Barrick Gold said in a statement.

The project was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process. It hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped open pit copper-gold porphyry deposits. The reconstituted project will be held 50% by Barrick and 50% by Pakistan stakeholders.

