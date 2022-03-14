Energy, Materials Shares Dragging Down TSX

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory a little past noon on Monday, dragged down by losses in energy and materials sections following a sharp drop in commodity prices.

Crude oil prices are down sharply amid hopes the supply situation will improve as the diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine look likely to result in a solution to the conflict between the two countries.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 213 points or 1% at 21,248.83 about half an hour past noon.

The Energy Capped Index is down as much as 5.38% with several top stocks in the section tumbling after crude oil futures fell to $99.76 a barrel, losing more than 9%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Paramount Oil Resources (POU.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) are down 7 to 9%.

ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are lower by 5 to 6.5%.

The Materials Capped Index is declining 2.51% with stocks reeling under pressure following a drop in gold and silver prices. Gold futures are down 1.4% at $1,958.00 an ounce, and Silver futures are lower by about 3.1%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO), down 17.1%, is the biggest loser. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are down 4 to 8%.

Healthcare stocks Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Well Health Companies (WELL.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are down 3 to 4.7%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed car Registrations in Canada decreased to 94,264 Units in January of 2022 from 103,694 units in December of 2021.

