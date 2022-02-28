Energy, materials firms lift China shares as Ukraine crisis boosts commodities

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Chinese A-shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in raw materials and energy firms as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict boosted commodity prices, and on buying by foreign investors.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.32% at 3,462.31, turning around from an earlier drop of as much as 0.75%.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.18% after earlier slipping as much as 0.93%.

** Losses in the financial sector .CSI300FS, down 0.31%, and the real estate sector .CSI000952, down 0.85%, were outweighed by strong gains in energy and materials shares.

** The CSI Coal Index .CSI000820 jumped 2.72%, the A-share Resources Index .CSI000805 gained 2.1%, and the energy sector .CSIEN rose 1.82%.

** Data from China's statistics bureau showed the country's biggest increase in total energy consumption and coal use in a decade in 2021.

** Defence shares .CSI399973 gained 1.38% as Chinese investors bet on sectors likely to benefit from the worsening Ukraine conflict.

** Inflows into A-shares through the Stock Connect programme accelerated in the afternoon session, boosting the main indexes.

** Northbound inflows through Stock Connect totalled 7.4 billion yuan ($1.17 billion) on the day, according to Refinitiv data. .NQUOTA.ZK, .NQUOTA.SH

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.19% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.89%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.18%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.19%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3111 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.317.

($1 = 6.3107 Chinese yuan)

