Energy International Set to Review Interim Results

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd (HK:0353) has released an update.

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review and approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend. Investors keen on the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts should watch for updates following this meeting.

