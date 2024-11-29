News & Insights

Stocks

Energy International Investments Sees Profit Rise Amid Challenges

November 29, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd (HK:0353) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd reported a profit increase for the first half of 2024, with profits from continuing operations rising to HK$36.66 million compared to HK$33.26 million in the previous year. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company’s gross profit remained strong, bolstered by interest revenue and a share of results from associates. This performance reflects the company’s resilience in navigating financial challenges.

For further insights into HK:0353 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.