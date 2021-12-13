Energy, Industrials Shares Dragging Down Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which briefly edged up into positive territory after a slightly weak start, faltered soon and is languishing in negative territory a little before noon on Monday.

Energy, industrials and healthcare stocks are losing ground with investors pressing sales amid a lack of positive triggers. Consumer staples shares are finding some support, while stocks from rest of the sectors are mostly subdued.

Worries about the possible impact of Omicron variant of the coronavirus on economic recovery, and caution ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Federal Reserve appear to be prompting investors to lighten commitments. The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.

The Fed is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 171.91 points or 0.82% at 20,718.71.

The Capped Energy Index is down 2.7%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are declining 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are down 3 to 4%.

In the Industrials section, Air Canada (AC.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO) and Aecon Group (ARE.TO) are declining 2 to 3.7%.

Cannabis shares Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 3 to 4.2%.

Consumer staples shares Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and Loblaw Co (L.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.6%.

