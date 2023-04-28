News & Insights

Markets

Energy, Industrial Shares Lift Canadian Market

April 28, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory in early afternoon trades, led by gains in energy and industrials sections.

A few stocks from healthcare and real estate sectors are up with notable gains. Shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 124.00 points or 0.6% at 20,646.64.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economic activity likely edged down by 0.1% month-over-month in March 2023. In February, the GDP edged up by 0.1%, following a 0.6% expansion in January.

The Energy Capped Index is up 2.6%. Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are gaining 4 to 5%.

In the industrials section, Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO) is rising nearly 7.5% after reporting revenue of $1,799.1 million for the first quarter, up 28.4% from a year ago.

Tfi International (TFII.TO) is up 5.5%, while Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Ats Corp (ATS.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.