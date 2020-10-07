Energy group Total takes 20% stake in French wind farm project

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Total TOTF.PA has taken a 20% equity stake in the Eolmed floating wind farm pilot project in France, which the French group said on Wednesday formed part of its broader plans to build up its presence in the wind power sector.

The 30 megawatts (MW) project is located in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Gruissan in France.

"This announcement once again demonstrates the group's ambition and willingness to innovate in the field of renewable energies," said Julien Pouget, director of renewables at Total.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

