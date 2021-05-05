Energy group Total, Papua New Guinea to press on with Papua LNG project

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA said on Wednesday that it had agreed, along with the Papua New Guinea government, to press on with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country, which had been delayed as a result of COVID-19.

Total said it would re-mobilise teams involved in the project, and would prepare for a final investment decision on it in 2023.

"I am honoured to welcome the Deputy Prime Minister of Papua

New Guinea in our head-offices in Paris to review the Papua LNG implementation plan. This is indeed a very strong signal of the dedication of the PNG government to the success of this key project," said Total Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

