Energy group Total, Papua New Guinea to press on with Papua LNG project

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French energy group Total said on Wednesday that it had agreed, along with the Papua New Guinea government, to press on with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country, which had been delayed as a result of COVID-19.

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA said on Wednesday that it had agreed, along with the Papua New Guinea government, to press on with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country, which had been delayed as a result of COVID-19.

Total said it would re-mobilise teams involved in the project, and would prepare for a final investment decision on it in 2023.

"I am honoured to welcome the Deputy Prime Minister of Papua

New Guinea in our head-offices in Paris to review the Papua LNG implementation plan. This is indeed a very strong signal of the dedication of the PNG government to the success of this key project," said Total Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More