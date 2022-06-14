Energy group Neste sees oil margins higher in Q2

June 14 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company and oil refiner Neste NESTE.HE on Tuesday raised its second quarter outlook, citing exceptional margins for gasoline and diesel in northwestern Europe due to the war in Ukraine.

Neste's shares gained 2.7% in afternoon trade after it said it expects its oil products' second-quarter total refining margin to more than double from the previous quarter, instead of remaining at a roughly similar level of $10.3 per barrel as it had previously guided.

"The increase in the total refining margin is expected to improve the group's and oil products' second-quarter comparable EBITDA significantly compared to the first quarter," the company said in a statement.

Neste also said its mitigation efforts to replace Russian crude oil and natural gas had enabled it to retain high utilisation rates at its Porvoo refinery in Finland.

Neste has said it would stop using Russian crude oil but it still has some contracts lasting until the end of the year.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

