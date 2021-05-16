Energy, gold stocks push Australian shares higher

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Monday, driven by gold stocks on higher bullion prices, while Ampol and Viva Energy lifted the energy index after both fuel suppliers received a massive government funding to keep their refineries open.

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, driven by gold stocks on higher bullion prices, while Ampol and Viva Energy lifted the energy index after both fuel suppliers received a massive government funding to keep their refineries open.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.4% at 7,038.5 points, as of 0057 GMT. While the benchmark gained 0.5% on Friday, it clocked its biggest weekly drop since Feb. 26.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose as much as 2.1% and eyed their best session in nearly two months, benefiting from a jump in Ampol Ltd ALD.AX and Viva Energy VEA.AX, while higher oil prices also helped.

Ampol and Viva Energy were the top gainers on the benchmark after the government announced A$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion) in support to keep the last two oil refineries operated by the companies open at least until 2030.

Gold stocks .AXGD gained as much as 4.1% after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April and boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. GOL/

The sub-index was on track to record its best one-day gain since April 16.

Heavyweight gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rose as much as 2.6% to hit its highest in more than three weeks, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained up to 5.3% and eyed its best session in two weeks.

A rebound in major Wall Street indexes, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC further aided sentiment.

Technology stocks .AXIJ in Australia rose 1%, with software maker Xero Ltd XRO.AX rising 4.4% and leading gains on the sub-index.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 12,412.34 points.

Skycity Entertainment SKC.NZ and NZX Ltd NZX.NZ were the top gainers on the benchmark, up around 2.4% each.

($1 = 1.2882 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VEA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters