Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's largest energy firm Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Thursday that it expected to recognise non-cash post tax-asset impairments of around $1.5 billion in its fiscal 2023 earnings.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

