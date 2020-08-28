Cryptocurrencies

Energy Giant Equinor to Cut Gas Flaring With Bitcoin Mining: Report

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Gas flaring on the Bakken oil field (Ken Cedeno/Getty)

Publicly traded petroleum multinational Equinor is moving to significantly reduce natural gas flaring by mining cryptocurrency, according to screenshots from Equinorâs intranet received by Arcane Research Friday.

  • A new strategic partnership will see the firm implement Denver, Colo.-based Crusoe Energy Systemsâ digital flare mitigation technology.
  • This converts waste natural gas that would be otherwise released into the atmosphere into electricity at the well site.
  • The operation will harness outflow at Equinorâs operations on the Bakken oilfield in North Dakota.
  • âHistorically, industryâs options for reducing flaring have been limited to costly measures like new infrastructure development or shutting in production,â reads the memo shared internally at Equinor.
  • Crusoeâs digital flare mitigation âoffers a win-win alternative for producers and investors alike,â it continued.
  • âMining cryptocurrency requires a lot of electricity to power computers, while a valuable commodity is wasted, and carbon emissions are created when we flare,â said Lionel Ribeiro, manager sustainability at Global Unconventionals at Equinor. âBy connecting these inverse pains, we can satisfy both needs with no cost to market expense.â
  • In December 2019, the originally bootstrapped Crusoe announced $70 million in funding for expansion of its innovative flaring solutions.
  • The round was led by Bain Capital and joined by Founders Fund, Winklevoss Capital and Polychain Capital.
  • Before partnering with Equinor, Crusoe already operated flaring systems in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.
  • Equinor is a state-ownedÂ multinational based in Norway and ranked as the 11th largest oil and gas firm globally.

Also read: Bitmain, Ebang Among 21 Bitcoin Mining Farms Stripped of Energy Perks in Inner Mongolia

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular