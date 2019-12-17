US Markets

Energy gains help TSX shrug off weak start

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, set to post its fourth straight session of gains, as energy shares were lifted by higher oil prices.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN jumped nearly 2% after oil prices rose above $65 a barrel, supported by hopes that the U.S.-China trade deal will bolster oil demand in 2020 and the prospect of lower U.S. crude supplies. O/R

* The main index opened lower, with declines led by Canfor Corp CFP.TO which tumbled 21%, after it rejected Great Pacific Capital Corp's proposal to take it private.

* At 10:18 a.m. ET (1518 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.26 points, or 0.07%, at 17,067.62.

* Six of the 11 major sectors were trading lower.

* Weighing on sentiment was data that showed Canadian factory sales decreased in October on lower sales in transportation equipment and fabricated metal products.

* The lower activity at auto assembly plants and parts plants was due in part to the United Auto Workers strike in the United States.

* On the TSX, 125 issues were higher, while 99 issues declined for a 1.26-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 32.23 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Whitecap Resources <WCP.TO>, which jumped 4.2% and Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, which rose 4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>, Touchstone Exploration <TXP.TO> and Nemaska Lithium <NMX.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 72 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 56.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

