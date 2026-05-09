Energy Fund Yielding 7% and Up 14% in a Year Still Wasn’t Enough to Stop This $3 Million Exit

Key Points

Matisse Capital sold 222,839 KYN shares in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.99 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $2.76 million, reflecting both stock sales and price effects.

The trade represented a 1.28% change relative to Matisse Capital's 13F reportable assets under management.

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Matisse Capital fully exited its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN), selling 222,839 shares for an estimated $2.99 million based on quarterly average pricing, the firm’s May 8, 2026, SEC filing shows.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, Matisse Capital sold its entire stake of 222,839 shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund. The estimated transaction value was $2.99 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s position value dropped by $2.76 million at quarter-end, a figure that includes both share sales and stock price movements.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $9.14 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DGRO: $7.83 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE: PCQ: $7.43 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: ASND: $5.96 million (2.6% of AUM) NYSE: XFLT: $5.91 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were priced at $13.75, up about 14% in the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s rougly 30% gain in the same period.

The firm’s dividend yield stood at 7.14% as of May 8, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Net Income (TTM) $-46.87 million Dividend Yield 7.14% Price (as of market close 5/7/26) $13.75

Company Snapshot

KYN invests primarily in publicly traded equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs) and companies operating within the energy infrastructure sector.

It operates as a closed-end fund focused on investing in energy infrastructure assets.

The fund serves income-oriented investors seeking exposure to U.S. energy infrastructure and related equities.

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-end investment company focused on U.S. energy infrastructure, primarily through holdings in energy-related MLPs and equities. The fund is managed by KA Fund Advisors and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, leveraging sector expertise to identify income and growth opportunities within the energy value chain.

With a strategy centered on delivering both current income and potential capital appreciation, the fund appeals to investors seeking diversified exposure to energy infrastructure assets. Its competitive edge lies in specialized sector knowledge and a disciplined investment approach targeting stable, income-producing companies.

What this transaction means for investors

Even with a dividend yield above 7%, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has badly lagged the S&P 500 over the past year, and that performance gap may have simply become too large to ignore for a manager looking to redeploy capital elsewhere.



That’s notable because KYN hasn’t exactly been standing still. The fund has leaned heavily into large North American energy infrastructure names tied to LNG exports, natural gas demand, and AI-driven power consumption trends. As of April 30, it managed roughly $3.95 billion in total assets and used about $669 million in leverage to amplify returns. Its top holdings include Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer, Williams Companies, and Cheniere Energy, with 94% of long-term investments concentrated in midstream energy infrastructure.



Ultimately, KYN’s income stream remains attractive, but closed-end fund discounts, leverage risk, and slower capital appreciation can become harder sells when broader equities are compounding much faster.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Ascendis Pharma A/s. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.