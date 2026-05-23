Energy Fuels vs. Uranium Energy: Which Nuclear Energy Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio?

Key Points

More and more companies are embracing nuclear energy because it provides reliable, baseload power.

This is helping to benefit companies like Energy Fuels and Uranium Energy as this market grows.

Both companies operate in the United States but have very different business models.

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After years of stalled development, companies and governments are once again embracing nuclear energy. That's because this type of energy doesn't produce any emissions and also provides reliable, 24/7 baseload power, unlike intermittent renewables like solar and wind.

On top of this nuclear renaissance, the United States is seeking to secure domestic uranium supplies. This creates an opportunity for two of the largest U.S.-based miners today: Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC).

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Both companies provide investors with exposure to the bull market in nuclear energy and to the strategic push to build U.S. uranium supply chains. Here's what you need to know about these companies and which one is right for you.

Energy Fuels has the only operating, fully permitted mill in the U.S.

Energy Fuels operates a conventional mining and milling business model, meaning it uses traditional mining techniques to dig up and process rocks containing uranium. What makes this company intriguing is that it owns the only operational, fully permitted conventional uranium mill in the U.S., the White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Owning this mill provides Energy Fuels with a distinct competitive advantage because building and permitting a conventional mill in the U.S. involves regulatory hurdles and can take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars. As a result, Energy Fuels processes its own ore and is the only U.S. company that can process third-party ore.

On top of that, the White Mesa Mill can also process rare-earth elements, which are crucial for producing magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, and other defense applications. Energy Fuels has recently expanded into processing REEs as the U.S. looks to secure domestic sources of these crucial materials, providing it with an alternative revenue stream away from uranium.

Uranium Energy utilizes low-cost production techniques

Uranium Energy is a pure-play uranium miner with the largest domestic uranium resource base. Unlike Energy Fuels, Uranium Energy doesn't dig up and process rocks. Instead, it relies almost exclusively on in-situ recovery (ISR), meaning that it extracts uranium by circulating oxygenated groundwater through the ore body rather than physically excavating the earth.

With ISR, Energy Fuels doesn't need a mill to crush rock into sand and use chemical reactions to dissolve uranium. Instead, uranium is dissolved in water, which is then passed through ion-exchange columns filled with tiny resin beads that act like magnets, stripping the uranium from the water. The water is then reoxygenated and pumped back underground.

ISR mining has a lower environmental impact and requires significantly lower capital expenditures and operating costs, which are 50% lower than those of conventional mining techniques. Uranium Energy's cost per pound at active hubs, like Christensen Ranch in Wyoming, is around $30, providing it with solid margins as spot uranium prices trade around $85 per pound.

Which business is right for you?

Because conventional mining has high fixed operating costs, Energy Fuels manages risk with long-term contracts with utilities. It utilizes hybrid pricing models to capture some spot-market upside while maintaining strict price floors, providing predictable, steady cash flows to cover its high operational overhead while still offering some exposure to rising uranium prices.

Uranium Energy's business model is cheaper with lower overhead costs. For this reason, the company operates 100% unhedged. It intentionally avoids long-term utility contracts, choosing instead to sell its output entirely at spot market prices. This benefits the company when spot prices rise but also exposes it to downside risk if uranium prices collapse.

If you think a uranium shortage is on the horizon and want a pure-play uranium company with 100% exposure to spot uranium prices, Uranium Energy is the stock for you. However, if you're more conservative and want exposure to uranium mining and milling along with the upside potential from processing rare-earth elements, Energy Fuels is the better stock to buy now.

Should you buy stock in Energy Fuels right now?

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Courtney Carlsen has positions in Energy Fuels. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.