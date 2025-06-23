Energy Fuels (UUUU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $5.50, demonstrating a +1.66% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's shares have seen an increase of 0.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.7 million, indicating a 0.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.28 per share and a revenue of $41.4 million, signifying shifts of 0% and -47%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

