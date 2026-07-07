Energy Fuels (UUUU) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $12.89, demonstrating a -6.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a loss of 9.47% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 0.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.2 million, up 617.34% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $143.13 million, signifying shifts of +63.16% and +117.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.