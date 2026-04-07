Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $17.44, moving -2.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 10.27% lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.03, showcasing a 76.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $33.25 million, indicating a 96.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $147.27 million, indicating changes of +84.21% and +123.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Energy Fuels presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.