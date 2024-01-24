Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $7.48, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has dropped by 3.69% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.45 million, indicating a 3483.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Fuels presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

