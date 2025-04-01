Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $3.68, demonstrating a -1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a loss of 1.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.05% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 350% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.2 million, indicating a 40.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $72.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and -7.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.