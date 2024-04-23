Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.24, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 11.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Energy Fuels will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 300% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $26.25 million, indicating a 33.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $37.44 million, signifying shifts of -33.33% and -1.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.51% higher. At present, Energy Fuels boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 18, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.