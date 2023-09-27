Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 23.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $44.04 million. These totals would mark changes of +265.79% and +251.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.46, which means Energy Fuels is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

