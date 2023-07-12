Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $6.13, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 5.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, down 84.54% from the prior-year quarter.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $43.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +255.26% and +245.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% higher. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.37.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

