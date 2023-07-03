Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.13, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 581.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, down 84.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $40.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +255.26% and +225.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% higher. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Energy Fuels is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.97.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

