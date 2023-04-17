Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.31, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 0.55% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 688.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.5 million, up 563.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $51 million. These totals would mark changes of +142.11% and +307.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.06% lower. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Energy Fuels is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.31, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

