Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $7.34, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 22.26% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, down 39.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.73, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

