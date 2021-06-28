Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 5.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UUUU to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.48 million, up 1269.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $18.41 million, which would represent changes of +26.09% and +1010.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.86% higher. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

