Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.44, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 13.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 million, up 273.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $9.87 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.74% and +495.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UUUU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

