Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $4.19, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.55 million, down 21.43% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower. UUUU is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.