Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $3.90, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 5.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UUUU is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.55 million, down 21.43% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UUUU is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.