Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $6.94, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 25.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, up 38.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $25.58 million, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +703.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

