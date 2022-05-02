Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $7.36, moving -2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 19.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings report date.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.09% and +88.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.