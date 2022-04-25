Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $8.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 15.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $6 million, which would represent changes of +26.09% and +88.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

