Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -8.95%: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $20.56, demonstrating a -8.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has climbed by 45.02% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.85 million, indicating a 143.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $40.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.86% and -47.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 18, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

