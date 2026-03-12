Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -1.40%: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $19.79, demonstrating a -1.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 10.64% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Energy Fuels will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.25 million, up 96.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $147.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +84.21% and +123.39%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.54% higher within the past month. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

