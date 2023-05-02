Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.51, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 2.39% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 688.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.5 million, up 563.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $51 million. These totals would mark changes of +142.11% and +307.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.94 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

