Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $7.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 5.94% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $44.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +265.79% and +251.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.3, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

