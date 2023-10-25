Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $7.87, demonstrating a -0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.43%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a loss of 8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 5.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Fuels in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $44.3 million, which would represent changes of +268.42% and +254.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Fuels is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.49.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.