Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.38, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 2.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, down 84.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $40.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +252.63% and +225.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.38, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

