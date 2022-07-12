Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.19, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 7.62% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 22.01% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $7.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.39% and +132.41%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

