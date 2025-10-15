Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $24.99, marking a -4.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

The stock of uranium and vanadium miner and developer has risen by 95.6% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Fuels in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.85 million, showing a 143.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $40.8 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.86% and -47.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Energy Fuels presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

