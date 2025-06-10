Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the latest trading day at $5.36, indicating a -5.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer have appreciated by 21.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.7 million, reflecting a 0.23% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and a revenue of $41.4 million, representing changes of 0% and -47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% lower. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

