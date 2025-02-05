Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the latest trading day at $5.33, indicating a -1.48% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 0.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $45.25 million, indicating a 9527.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Energy Fuels is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.16 for its industry.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.