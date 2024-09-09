Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $4.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 150% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.1 million, indicating a 53.59% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $50.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +32.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

