Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Energy Fuels (UUUU) ending at $7.54, denoting a -1.95% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's shares have seen an increase of 4.48% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $44.04 million. These totals would mark changes of +265.79% and +251.88%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Energy Fuels boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Energy Fuels is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.74.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.